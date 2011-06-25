Brilliant Or Annoying? These Ads Are Designed To Make You Dizzy

Photo: Sony

An optical illusion is an image tricks the eye into seeing something like motion that isn’t there at all.The following examples used in advertisements are designed to grab a viewer’s intention and impart a sense of movement and in some cases…queasiness.



How effective are these ads? The illusion probably draws the attention away from the brands being advertised, but they’re still pretty cool to look at.

WARNING: If you’re prone to seizures you may want to avoid this one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.