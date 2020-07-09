A photographer took an image of 2 zebras in Kenya, and no one can agree on which one is looking at the camera

Sarosh Lodhi Photography Zebra crossing.

Sarosh Lodhi is a wildlife photographer from Nagpur, India.

Last year, he travelled to Maasai Mara, a national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, where he captured two zebras at the perfect moment, creating an incredible optical illusion.

The image sparked a social media debate this week after forest officer Parveen Kaswan posted the photo on his Twitter page and asked users to guess which zebra is facing front.

Lodhi, who has been a wildlife photographer for more than two decades, told Insider that some images remain forever memorable. “This is one of them,” he said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A mind-boggling photo of two zebras in Kenya is baffling the internet.

Sarosh Lodhi, a wildlife photographer based in Nagpur City, India, took the photo of two zebras together in Narok, Kenya, last year.

“I was clicking a dazzle of zebras in Maasai Mara, trying out various creative images,” he told Insider. “That’s when I saw these two approaching each other. Expecting some interaction or nuzzling between the two, I kept my focus glued on to this pair. They kept coming closer and closer and to my utter amusement they reached an alignment that caused a total illusion.”

The result is an image that makes it hard to tell which of the two zebras is looking at the camera.

This week, Parveen Kaswan, a forest officer and friend of Lodhi, posted the photo on his Twitter page, asking users if they could tell which zebra was in front.

Let’s see who can tell which Zebra is in front. Clicked & asked by friend @saroshlodhi. pic.twitter.com/RNAMBJrk1K — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 8, 2020

Some users gave their best guess.

The left one, going by the folds on his neck (probably because his head is tilted to his right). The right one doesn't have folds on the neck indicating his face is hid straight behind the left zebra's face. ???????? — Keerthi Priya (@Keerthi56546991) July 8, 2020

One user thought the image was manipulated, but Lodhi clarified, “Not a graphic design, this is an actual image.”

Amazed ????It's created through graphic designing so it's really difficult to guess but it's left I hope ???? — Jyoti Saini Si (@jyotiartists) July 7, 2020

Can you tell which zebra is in front?

If you guessed the one on the left, you’d be correct. Lodhi confirmed the zebra on the left is the one looking at the camera.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.