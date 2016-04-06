This guy made a simple, yet maddening optical illusion out of a mirror and a bouncy ball

Kevin Parry created a simple, yet maddening optical illusion: he made it look like he was playing catch with himself. He wouldn’t reveal how he pulled this off, but he did say is that it required nothing more than an iPhone and a mirror.
