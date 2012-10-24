Verizon Is Selling Your Data–Here's How To Opt Out Of It

Verizon customers should be ticked off about the company’s practice of selling user data to marketers. Customers’ geographic location, app usage, and Web browsing habits are quite literally for sale. Verizon’s defence is simply that users can opt out if they want to. Here’s how to do it.



Go to Verizon’s privacy management page by clicking here and log in to your account. As you scroll down, you’ll see that you’re currently opted into a number of things that will share your data. Click the “Don’t Share” option for each one, saving as you go, and your data is safe and sound from Verizon, as it should be.

