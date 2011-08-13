Introducing UnlistMy.info, A Site That Helps You Disappear From The Internet

Photo: UnlistMy.info

We’ve previously reported on how to remove yourself from background check services, and now a new site called UnlistMy.info will be a big help.The site maintains a list of all the major background checking services and provides instructions on how to remove your data from each one.



UnlistMy.info’s killer feature is that it lets people submit instructions for removing data from any other background check services they find. That information is then added to the site, meaning it will always have up to date instructions on how to control your information.

