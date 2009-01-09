Oprah's Secret Inauguration Party

Oprah‘s definitely going to Washington for the Inauguration. She’s even hosting her show from D.C. next week. But whether she’s actually holding a secret party depends on who you ask.



Page Six: Oprah isn’t shy about her love for Barack Obama, but she’s trying to keep secret the party she’s throwing in honour of his inauguration. An insider told us: “Oprah is planning a lavish bash at TenPenh,” a swanky Asian-fusion restaurant in DC. “She’s being extremely secretive about it,” said our source. “But there will definitely be a ton of A-listers there.” She will also be hosting her show from Washington next week. A rep for Oprah insisted, “She is not having a party.”

See Also: Could This Old Thing Be Oprah’s $50 Million D.C. Crash Pad?

Oprah Eyeing A $50 Million Mansion In Georgetown

Oprah’s Contribution To Barack Obama’s Administration: Her Personal Chef

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.