Oprah's Biggest Worry About New OWN Network Is That People Won't Know What Channel It's On

If you thought Oprah Winfrey couldn’t get any more powerful and influential, you thought wrong.Winfrey is ending her talk show in May, while simultaneously launching her own network called, well, OWN, on January 1st, 2010. She will now be improving our lives 24 hours a day!



Winfrey is no stranger to intimidating endeavours, and, true to form, she tells the New York Times she’s not that worried. Much.

“I’m about as calm as a person who’s about to give birth to such a humongous baby can be,” she said.

“I’m prepared for all the critics, I’m prepared for all the naysayers and the ya-da-ya’s… The real truth is this: Everything I’ve ever done has prepared me for this moment, for this launch.”

Ms. Winfrey says she’s worried only about how well OWN is doing in “letting people know where the channel is.”

This is serious business. Just ask CBS.

This big loser in all of this is Discovery Health Channel — OWN will take its place in 80 million homes on cable.

OWN is hoped to be everything that Discovery Health was not: widely known, well supported and highly rated.

Ouch.

It’s difficult to predict whether or not OWN will be a success at this point, but the network is full of ideas. Some things to look forward to:

At least 70 hours on-air time of Oprah a year

“Finding Sarah” — a documentary about the Duchess of York, who had been caught on camera earlier this year selling “access” to her former husband, Prince Andrew

Oprah regulars Dr. Phil, Suze Orman, Gayle King, Peter Walsh, and Dr. Laura Berman

A reality show trying to find the next Oprah (which we’re sure will be a huge success)

A new daytime talk show with Rosie O’Donnell

Oprah says she now looks for TV shows everywhere. “Would you like a TV show?” She recently asked Bono of U2.

