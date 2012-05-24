Oprah's Getting Her OWN Channel On HuffPost

AP / Huffington Post screengrab



Oprah has planned her next move and it involves Ariana Huffington.Oprah’s expanding her viewership by heading to The Huffington Post. Yes, Oprah’s getting her own channel.

OWN and Huffington Post Media Group announced the joint site today after a recent partnership.

The news comes after Oprah’s continued trouble with her ratings-cursed OWN venture.

The HuffPo channel will consist of the usual Oprah self-help advice serving as a further extension of her OWN network.

From the press release:

“The Huffington Post Oprah section will contain a mix of articles, blogs and interactive content that will connect with the audience on an emotional and spiritual level … The site will provide practical advice and resources encouraging people to discover their best selves and to lead happier, more fulfilling lives by taking steps to attain their goals.”

Content will come in-house from Oprah.com, which will continue as a separate entity.

Will the new channel help Oprah’s OWN network? Maybe.

Currently, Oprah.com averages five million monthly unique visitors. Compare this to Huffington Post’s near 37 million.

We’re wondering the name of the future vertical. OHuffPost, anyone?

