Oprah's First Interview With Lance Armstrong Fails To Get Record Ratings

More people tuned in for Oprah’s first interview with Bobbi Kristina than Lance Armstrong.

Photo: YouTube/OWN

The numbers for Oprah’s anticipated first interview with Lance Armstrong are out, and they didn’t break any records.3.1 million viewers tuned in for part one of Armstrong’s interview Thursday night.



The number was still less than Oprah’s first interview with Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina which had 3.5 million viewers in March.

Back-to-back telecasts of the interview earned 4.3 million views.

The interview did gain more than Oprah’s interview with Rihanna in August which had 2.4 million viewers.

Armstrong’s interview on OWN was the first part of a two-night interview concluding tonight.

