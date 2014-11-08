All 72 Of Oprah's 'Favourite Things' Will Cost You $13,407

For middle-aged women across the country, it’s their favourite time of year — Oprah’s Favourite Things is finally out for 2014.

The huge list of 72 Oprah-approved items would cost you $US13,407 if you bought every single thing on it**. Among some of the pricier items are a Beats by Dr. Dre headphones set for $US700 and a trio of Swiss Army luggage for $US1,160.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Oprah’s Favourite Things list without a little self promotion. Oprah’s book, a movie she co-produced, a shirt she designed for the Peace Love Oprah collection, an Oprah Teavana set, a meditation transformation trilogy she helped create, and a membership to the Oprah ‘Circle Of Friends’ club all make appearances.

But probably my favourite item on the list this year is an $US85 “365 Gathered Truths Box” which is literally just a box filled with sayings printed on handmade paper. “I like to read as many as I can while I’m waiting five minutes for my [Oprah] chai to steep,” she says. “If you get only one of my Favourite Things this year, I’d want this to be it.”

Oprah, never change.

Below, a comprehensive list of all of Oprah’s favourite things this year for those curious, from least expensive to most expensive.

*Blackberry Patch Premium Fruit Syrups, $US7 each



*Emi-jay Infinity Soft Headbands, $US10



*May Designs Customisable Notebooks, $US14-$US22



Nate Berkus At Target Dessert Plate Set, $US20



“What I Know For Sure” by Oprah Winfrey, $US25



*Sweet Lady Jane Holiday Cakes, $US30



Kate Spade Ballpoint Pens, $US36



*Bantam Bagels Mini Filled Bagel Balls (36 in six flavours), $US36



Garnet Hill Kids Character Hats, $US40



“The Hundred-Foot Journey” Blue-Ray Combo Pack, $US40



*Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Express Brow Kit, $US40



Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art, $US42



Remarkable Bark Holiday Tins (set of two), $US42



Tatte Bakery Petit Quiche Assortment, $US42



*Astrological Star Map Necklaces, $US48



*Annie B’s Candy Handcrafted Caramel Mixed Assortment Box, $US49



*Olympic Provisions European Salami Sampler, $US50



*Eat This Local Jams And Marmalades Sampler Gift Set (six jams), $US55



*Sabatino Truffles Truffle Oil Holiday Set, $US59



Cowgirl Creamery Cheese Holiday Collection, $US60



*Petal Lane “Be Bright” And “Surprise And Delight” Magnet Boards, $US65 each

Vineyard Cuff Links, $US68



*Maggie Louise Confections Holiday Statement Chocolate Box, $US70

Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco, $US70



Sfoglini Pasta Of The Month Club (three months), $US75



Edward Bess Black Sea Precious Pearl Perfector Lotion, $US78



Echo Touch Quilted Cuff Glove, $US78



O Circle Of Friends Gift Tier Membership, $US79/year



Nine West Hadley Tote, $US79

*No Matchy-Matchy Initial Stud Earrings, $US80, or $US150 with diamonds



*Sheepy Fleece Robe, $US84



*365 Gathered Truths Box, $US85



*Teavana Oprah Chai Holiday Collection, $US90



*Doo Bop Butter Trio, $US93



Warby Parker Eyeglasses And Sunglasses, $US95-$US395



Peace Love Oprah ‘I Love Sundays’ Collection Shirt, $US98



*Oprah And Deepak’s Meditation Transformation Trilogy, $US100



UGG Australia Alena Waterproof Suede Slippers, $US120



Big O Key Rings and Ossential and Big Ossential Card Cases, $US120-$US130



*Set of Four French Bistro Coffee Mug, $US120



*Burt’s Bees Baby Ultimate Take Me Home Basket, $US125



*Hampton Forge Forte 13-Piece Cutlery Block Set, $US130



Williams-Sonoma Waring Popcorn Maker With Melting Pot, $US130



GoPro Hero Camera, $US130



Morelle & Co. Pullout Jewelry Box, $US135



*Côte 9 Nail Polish Gift Set, $US144



*Foot Cream and Sock Gift Set, $US144

Eliza Bar Happy Holiday Loaf, $US150



Suzanna Dai Khepri Large Drop Earrings, $US155



*Lurin Long Pajama Set, $US155



Charter Club Cashmere Zip Hoodie, $US169



*Deluxe Vine and Bloom Box, $US189



*The Smokehouse NY Smoked Salmon Sampler Gift Box, $US195



*Naked Undies Charlie V-Neck (set of three), $US214



*Lafco Complete Holiday Candle Collection (set of four), $US240



La Cienega Wedge Boots, $US245



*Oyo Box Eyewear Case, $US250



*Ginger Beauty and Wellness Collection, $US265



*Classic Plain Travel Collection, $US289



*Copper Tray And Mug Set, $US365



Tory Burch Double-Wrap-Strap Reva Watch, $US395



Le Creuset Baking Dishes, $US405



Vitamix S30 Blender, $US409



VertuoLine Single Serve Brewer And Espresso Maker, $US430



*Cushy Dog Beds, $US445-$US710



Samsung NX Mini Camera, $US450



*Donna Salyers’ Faux-Fur Coat, $US499



*Chamilia12 Days Of Christmas Gift Set, $US500



*Yoga Tablet 2 Pro, $US500



Electra Loft 7-Speed Ladies’ Bike, $US550



Beats By Dr. Dre Golden Beats On-Ear Headphones & Pill Speak, $US700



Swiss Army Luggage Set (Carry-on, Duffel, Upright), $US1,160

*Special discounts or promotions with the code OPRAH. You can see the entire list here.

**Assuming you bought the most expensive variation.

