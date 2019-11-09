Here are the 10 tech gadgets to buy in 2019, according to Oprah

Associated Press Oprah Winfrey releases a list of her ‘favourite things’ every year.

It’s November, which means it’s officially holiday shopping season.

Luckily, Oprah has your back when it comes to picking out the gadgets worth buying. On Friday, she released her annual list of “favourite things,” and the icon has thought of everything, from smart dog collars to luxe slippers.

Oprah’s list of tech gadget picks includes some products you probably heard about this year, like the new Apple Watch Series 5, along with some lesser-known buys, like a smart pen and notebook.

Here are the 10 gadgets Oprah recommends for 2019.

10. Flywheel Home Bike and built-in tablet

The Flywheel home exercise bike gives you the option to work out from the comfort of your own home, and avoid venturing out into the cold. You’ll get a free two-month subscription to Flywheel’s collection of live and streamed studio classes, which go for $US40 per month.

Flywheel also tracks your stats to allow you to compete against yourself and others, and free assembly is included.

The bike and tablet cost $US1,599 and are available on Amazon.

9. Magic Hands truShiatsu Neck and Back Massagers

The Magic Hands massagers have four nodes designed to “recreate the feeling of human hands” to soothe sore muscles.

The massager is reversible, comes with adjustable arm straps, and even has heat functionality. TruMedic says “you’ll believe it’s coming from an actual set of human hands.”

The Magic Hands massager is available on Amazon for $US300, and comes in blue, green, and orange.

8. Sony XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speakers

This bluetooth speaker comes in six colours, and is waterproof and dust-proof, with “extra bass for deep, punchy sound.”

Sony says that the battery should last for up to 16 hours.

All six colours are available from Sony for $US35.

7. Neolab Convergence Neo Smartpen M1 and Notebook

The Neo M1 Smartpen has a camera that converts handwriting to digital text, which is stored in the Neo Notes app. The pen is lighter and thinner than other smart pens, so NeoLab says it should be easy to grip.

The notebook comes in grey, blue, and pink, with 150 ruled pages. The smart pen and notebook are available on Amazon now for $US144.

6. Riki Skinny Mirror

The Riki skinny mirror is a portable vanity with LED lights that simulate natural light, perfect for selfies and applying makeup.

It only weighs 1.5 pounds for easy travel, and has five different light modes.

The mirror is available for $US195 on Amazon.

5. Echo Dots Kids Edition

Amazon

This version of Amazon’s Echo smart speaker is designed with kids in mind, and parents can set daily time limits and filters. Kids can ask Alexa for music and stories, or call pre-approved friends and family members.

The Echo also comes with FreeTime Unlimited, which means you get access to more than 1,000 Audible books, plus music and games.

The Echo Dot for kids is available on Amazon for $US70.

4. Courant Catch: 2 Multi-device Wireless Charger

This wireless charger can fast-charge two devices. It’s compatible with AirPods, iPhones, Galaxy phones, Pixels, and others, so no matter what configuration of devices your family has, this should work.

The Courant Catch is available on Amazon for $US150.

3. Rae Phone Crossbody

Oprah’s chic pick for carrying your phone is made of vegan PU leather, and comes in four colours.

Besides carrying your phone, the crossbody also has 10 card slots that should fit everything you need for a night out or a day on the go.

The Rae phone crossbody is available on Amazon for $US48.

2. Apple Watch Series 5

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Apple released the newest version of its Apple Watch in September, and it had some major upgrades from previous versions, including an always-on interface and a slew of new health features.

You can buy the base level Series 5 with GPS for $US399, or with GPS and cellular connectivity for $US499. You can also customise your watch in the new Apple Watch Studio.

1. Beats Powerbeats Pro

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

These wireless Beats earphones come in four colours, and have nine hours of battery life, or more than 24 hours with their charging case.

Their adjustable ear hooks make them comfortable and secure for working out, plus four different ear tips ensure a good fit.

You can buy Powerbeats Pro on Amazon now for $US250.

