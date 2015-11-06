Oprah just released the majority of her annual Favourite Things gift guide

Kevin Winter / Getty Images ‘You get a holiday list! And you get a holiday list!’

Oprah’s Favourite Things list is always a hotly anticipated gift guide for her mega-fans, and this year Oprah has given us an advanced sneak peek of what made the cut.

She shared the list on Amazon where you can currently find 74 of her 87 gift ideas for this holiday season, from $US80 shot glasses to a faux fur jacket for your dog.

“I’ve been picking my Favourite Things for more than 20 years, but this year’s list just might be the most versatile and fun ever,” Oprah said in the press release.

Keep scrolling to see all of Oprah’s favourite things you can currently buy on Amazon and stay tuned for the full list that comes out on November 10.

