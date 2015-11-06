Oprah just released the majority of her annual Favourite Things gift guide

Oprah’s Favourite Things list is always a hotly anticipated gift guide for her mega-fans, and this year Oprah has given us an advanced sneak peek of what made the cut.
She shared the list on Amazon where you can currently find 74 of her 87 gift ideas for this holiday season, from $US80 shot glasses to a faux fur jacket for your dog.
“I’ve been picking my Favourite Things for more than 20 years, but this year’s list just might be the most versatile and fun ever,” Oprah said in the press release.
Keep scrolling to see all of Oprah’s favourite things you can currently buy on Amazon and stay tuned for the full list that comes out on November 10.
The T-Fal OptiGrill will perfectly cook everything from burgers to fish and will even defrost frozen food.
Amazon Echo is a voice controlled speaker that can do everything from tell you the weather to play your favourite music.
Oprah did a little self-promotion and included her and Deepak's 21-day Meditation Transcendence Trio that are mantra-based meditations.
The Philips Advance Pasta Maker has four noodle-shaping discs and makes a pound of pasta in 15 minutes.
Get the meat lover in your life the Omaha Steaks Best Wishes Banquet with filet mignon, baked potatoes, lava cake, and steak seasoning.
The D'Evereux Foods Gourmet Jam Set is vegan and spicy, with Huckleberry Jalapeño, Sweet Pepper Jalapeño, and Strawberry Jalapeño jam flavours.
The Corkcicle Canteen claims to keep your drinks cold for over 25 hours and won't get that water bottle 'sweat' condensation on the outside.
Ilvento's Proprio Italiano Doppio Delizioso Gift Basket vegan tomato sauces, one pound of cold extruded pasta, two hierloom recipe cards, and a logo flour sack towel. Plus it comes in a collander you can reuse.
The 13-piece Hampton Forge Knife Block Set have white handles and exceptionally thin blades for expert cutting.
This Marabissi Panforte, an Italian dessert, is the perfect complement to cheese platters with candied oranges, lemon peelings, and almonds.
The Travelsmith Women's Touch Sensor Fleece Gloves come in 10 colours and let you text even in frigid temperatures.
One of the hottest gifts this season will be an Apple Watch Sport Rose Gold Aluminium Case with matching band.
Oprah recommends the African American Literature Set with everything from Frederick Douglass' 'Autobiographies' to Maya Angelou's 'I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.'
Kitchen scales are so much more accurate for recipes, so try the Oprah-recommended Typhoon Vision Stainless Steel Digital Food Kitchen Scale.
From Baltimore, these Pappas Signature Crab Cakes are the best crab cakes Oprah says she's ever had.
The Teavana Oprah Chai Steep Good Thoughts Set comes with a mug, teapot, and two tins of Oprah Chai.
Kids will love these EMU Australia Little Kids Creatures Boots that come in ladybug, shark, bear, sheep, and pony styles.
This six-piece 360 Cookware Stainless Steel Cookware Set uses vapour cooking so there's no need for water or oil.
These edible 23 karat gold leaf chocolates from the Alma Chocolate Favourite Icons Collection are decadent.
Love muffins? How about bruffins? This bundle of 'bruffins' (which are a savoury cross between a flaky croissant and a muffin) come in six different flavours.
Store-bought flowers aren't good enough for Oprah -- she recommends this High Camp Vine and Bloom Box instead.
If you celebrate Hanukkah, Oprah recommends this Eli's Bread Challah Menorah, which is a buttery brioche.
Oprah said in her video that anyone would swoon for these 'Letters to My Love: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever.' books.
Oprah swears by this Andre Walker Hair The Gold System Experience Kit that comes with shampoo, conditioner, and two styling products.
Book lovers will adore this Ernest Hemingway Elephant Book Set that includes nine of the author's best books.
If your feet are dry and cracked from the winter, try the Footnanny Foot Treatment Set that has plenty of moisturizing vitamins and oils.
The KNORK Titanium 5 Piece Flatware Set is supposed to be a 'redesigned, better version' of your traditional utensils.
Oprah compared this 24-piece nail polish set from Butter London to a Crayola crayon box. 'I want this for myself,' she said.
Grow your own herbs with this Kitchen Herb Kit. It comes with seeds, rocks, and everything you need to grow mint, parsley, and basil at home.
If you love truffles, buy Oprah's favourite Maison Pebeyre Truffle Set with oils, salt, mayonnaise, and honey.
This Sweet Lady Jane Deep Dish Cherry Pie from a bakery in California is almost out of stock on Amazon.
This streamlined carry-on suitcase from Hartmann has 360-degree spinning wheels and a code to lock in your stuff.
Oprah said these Round Stoneware Mini Bakers would be perfect for keeping single servings of mashed potatoes warm.
This gigantic Philips Chocolate Turtle Basket is filled with six or 15 pounds of milk, dark, and white chocolate turtles plus pecans, cashews, and almonds.
Oprah said that she has three of these Vince sweatpants because they look tailored and she can dress them up or down.
The Skits Women's Providence Brilliant Shoulder Bag looks like a regular purse but actually has clear pockets inside to fit smartphones, tablets, cords, accessories, and more.
Cheese lovers would definitely like receiving this Plymouth Cheese Giftbox with six different flavours like garlic peppercorn and hot pepper.
These Susan Hanover Designs Sliced Sapphire Earrings look so elegant and have a 14-karat gold finish.
This set of Xocolatti Assorted Chocolate Bars comes in a tower of 30 with flavours like lemon ginger and salted pistachio.
For the second year in a row, Oprah included this I Love Sundays sweater on her list of favourite things. We guess she really loves Sundays.
The Golden Rabbit Lasagna Pan is the most beautiful cookware we've ever seen and comes in eight colours.
Treat yourself to master chef Thomas Keller's finishing salts with sea salt flakes, aromatic Fleur de sel, and Sel Gris for meats.
SONOS new speaker PLAY:5 is the ultimate streaming speaker for your home and will be a big hit with music lovers.
