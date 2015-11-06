Oprah just released the majority of her annual Favourite Things gift guide

Megan Willett
Oprah winfrey speechKevin Winter / Getty Images‘You get a holiday list! And you get a holiday list!’

Oprah’s Favourite Things list is always a hotly anticipated gift guide for her mega-fans, and this year Oprah has given us an advanced sneak peek of what made the cut.

She shared the list on Amazon where you can currently find 74 of her 87 gift ideas for this holiday season, from $US80 shot glasses to a faux fur jacket for your dog.

“I’ve been picking my Favourite Things for more than 20 years, but this year’s list just might be the most versatile and fun ever,” Oprah said in the press release.

Keep scrolling to see all of Oprah’s favourite things you can currently buy on Amazon and stay tuned for the full list that comes out on November 10.

The T-Fal OptiGrill will perfectly cook everything from burgers to fish and will even defrost frozen food.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US250

The Ugg Australia Kirstin Slim Boot comes in five colours and is made of sheepskin.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US160

The GapFit Motion Pullover Hoodie will keep you warm and cute while running in the cold.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US65

And she also has the matching GapFit Colorblock pants, too.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US70

Amazon Echo is a voice controlled speaker that can do everything from tell you the weather to play your favourite music.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US180

Oprah did a little self-promotion and included her and Deepak's 21-day Meditation Transcendence Trio that are mantra-based meditations.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US80

The Philips Advance Pasta Maker has four noodle-shaping discs and makes a pound of pasta in 15 minutes.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US295

Monitor your activity and sleep patterns with the fashionable Jawbone Activity Tracker.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US180

The Barbie Fashionista Collection is perfect for the fashion-loving kid in your life.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US8-$US10

The Nespresso TertuoLine brews perfect cups of coffee and espresso.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US199

Get the meat lover in your life the Omaha Steaks Best Wishes Banquet with filet mignon, baked potatoes, lava cake, and steak seasoning.

Daniel Goodman/Business Insider

Buy it here for $US80

Oprah chose her favourite eight colours for the Anastasia Beverly Hills lip gloss set.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US40

The D'Evereux Foods Gourmet Jam Set is vegan and spicy, with Huckleberry Jalapeño, Sweet Pepper Jalapeño, and Strawberry Jalapeño jam flavours.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US27

The Corkcicle Canteen claims to keep your drinks cold for over 25 hours and won't get that water bottle 'sweat' condensation on the outside.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US20

Love Oprah? Buy the Peace Love Oprah fleece zip hoodies to show it.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US60

Get the Oprah-trusted trio of A&B American Style Pepper Sauce in original, garlic, and more heat.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US24

Show how much you love your pet with a Moon and Lola mirrored gold ornament on your tree.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US20

Ilvento's Proprio Italiano Doppio Delizioso Gift Basket vegan tomato sauces, one pound of cold extruded pasta, two hierloom recipe cards, and a logo flour sack towel. Plus it comes in a collander you can reuse.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US42

Oprah loves this Emi-Jay Women's Namast'ay In Bed night shirt because it's super comfortable.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US68

The 13-piece Hampton Forge Knife Block Set have white handles and exceptionally thin blades for expert cutting.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US150

The Powerbeats 2 Wireless In-Ear Headphone is on sale on Amazon and is sweat and water resistant.

Amazon

Buy it here on sale for $US200

Oprah said these Burt's Bees pajamas would make for an amazing family picture.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US17 to $US40

This Marabissi Panforte, an Italian dessert, is the perfect complement to cheese platters with candied oranges, lemon peelings, and almonds.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US23

The Fujifilm Instax Share Smartphone Printer will print your favourite selfies wirelessly.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US138

Lafco New York Freesia & Waterlily Collection comes with a candle, soap, and lotion.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US126

The Travelsmith Women's Touch Sensor Fleece Gloves come in 10 colours and let you text even in frigid temperatures.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US24

One of the hottest gifts this season will be an Apple Watch Sport Rose Gold Aluminium Case with matching band.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US437

Verdant Kitchen Ginger Syrup and Ginger Infused Honey is the best honey you'll ever taste.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US30

Your pup will look adorable in the American Beagle Outfitters dog antlers.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US13

Oprah recommends the African American Literature Set with everything from Frederick Douglass' 'Autobiographies' to Maya Angelou's 'I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.'

Amazon

Buy it here for $US395

Kitchen scales are so much more accurate for recipes, so try the Oprah-recommended Typhoon Vision Stainless Steel Digital Food Kitchen Scale.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US65

From Baltimore, these Pappas Signature Crab Cakes are the best crab cakes Oprah says she's ever had.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US135

The Tourance Women's Long Scarf comes in red or yellow and is 90 inches long by 7 inches wide.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US54

The Teavana Oprah Chai Steep Good Thoughts Set comes with a mug, teapot, and two tins of Oprah Chai.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US72

Kids will love these EMU Australia Little Kids Creatures Boots that come in ladybug, shark, bear, sheep, and pony styles.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US90

Fit everything in this Arlington Milne Women's Large Wallet that comes in 14 colours.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US150

This six-piece 360 Cookware Stainless Steel Cookware Set uses vapour cooking so there's no need for water or oil.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US388

These edible 23 karat gold leaf chocolates from the Alma Chocolate Favourite Icons Collection are decadent.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US120

These whimsical Bone China Appetizer Salad Plates will spark an animated dinner conversation.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US120

Love muffins? How about bruffins? This bundle of 'bruffins' (which are a savoury cross between a flaky croissant and a muffin) come in six different flavours.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US85

Store-bought flowers aren't good enough for Oprah -- she recommends this High Camp Vine and Bloom Box instead.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US151

If you celebrate Hanukkah, Oprah recommends this Eli's Bread Challah Menorah, which is a buttery brioche.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US45

Oprah said in her video that anyone would swoon for these 'Letters to My Love: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever.' books.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US11

Let your furry friend look even fuzzier with this FRONTGATE Faux Fur Pet Jacket.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US39

Oprah swears by this Andre Walker Hair The Gold System Experience Kit that comes with shampoo, conditioner, and two styling products.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US20

Book lovers will adore this Ernest Hemingway Elephant Book Set that includes nine of the author's best books.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US395

Em John Jewellery Letter Love Keychain and Bag Charm would look great on any bag.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US15

If your feet are dry and cracked from the winter, try the Footnanny Foot Treatment Set that has plenty of moisturizing vitamins and oils.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US82

The KNORK Titanium 5 Piece Flatware Set is supposed to be a 'redesigned, better version' of your traditional utensils.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US63

Oprah compared this 24-piece nail polish set from Butter London to a Crayola crayon box. 'I want this for myself,' she said.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US150

This Deux Lux Women's NYC Weekender will fit all your trip essentials.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US155

Grow your own herbs with this Kitchen Herb Kit. It comes with seeds, rocks, and everything you need to grow mint, parsley, and basil at home.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US54

If you love truffles, buy Oprah's favourite Maison Pebeyre Truffle Set with oils, salt, mayonnaise, and honey.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US99

This Sweet Lady Jane Deep Dish Cherry Pie from a bakery in California is almost out of stock on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US54

This streamlined carry-on suitcase from Hartmann has 360-degree spinning wheels and a code to lock in your stuff.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US650

This Mollaspace Animal Shot Glass Set is super cute and perfect for entertaining.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US80

Truffle and potato chips are an amazing combination, especially in gift basket form.

Chelsea Market Basket

Buy it here for $US52

This Happy Hour cutting board will help you step up your cheese plate game.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US95

Oprah said these Round Stoneware Mini Bakers would be perfect for keeping single servings of mashed potatoes warm.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US31

This gigantic Philips Chocolate Turtle Basket is filled with six or 15 pounds of milk, dark, and white chocolate turtles plus pecans, cashews, and almonds.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US500

Oprah said that she has three of these Vince sweatpants because they look tailored and she can dress them up or down.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US195

This Elvis Cake from Carousel Cakes is an enticing combination of peanut butter and banana.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US34

The Skits Women's Providence Brilliant Shoulder Bag looks like a regular purse but actually has clear pockets inside to fit smartphones, tablets, cords, accessories, and more.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US425

Cheese lovers would definitely like receiving this Plymouth Cheese Giftbox with six different flavours like garlic peppercorn and hot pepper.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US80

These Susan Hanover Designs Sliced Sapphire Earrings look so elegant and have a 14-karat gold finish.

Amazon

Buy them here for $US275

Store your home knick knacks in these colourful and chic Confetti Book Boxes.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US44

This set of Xocolatti Assorted Chocolate Bars comes in a tower of 30 with flavours like lemon ginger and salted pistachio.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US60

For the second year in a row, Oprah included this I Love Sundays sweater on her list of favourite things. We guess she really loves Sundays.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US98

The Golden Rabbit Lasagna Pan is the most beautiful cookware we've ever seen and comes in eight colours.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US106

This Italian Cheese Knife Set will make you look like a cheese connoisseur.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US425

Treat yourself to master chef Thomas Keller's finishing salts with sea salt flakes, aromatic Fleur de sel, and Sel Gris for meats.

Amazon

Buy it here for $US49

SONOS new speaker PLAY:5 is the ultimate streaming speaker for your home and will be a big hit with music lovers.

Amazon

Sold out on Amazon, but you can preorder at Sonos for $US499

And finally Oprah put her O Magazine subscription on the list.

Chris Jackson/Getty

It's on sale on Amazon for $US16 for a year's subscription

