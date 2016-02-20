How Oprah Winfrey earns and spends her billions

Oprah Winfrey, one of three black females on the Forbes 400 list, is worth an estimated $3 billion. She has earned her wealth through various different avenues, from her talk show to her recent Weight Watchers endorsement. She is well known for her real estate purchases and extravagant lifestyle as well as her donations to causes close to her heart.

