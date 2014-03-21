Oprah Winfrey Refuses To Surrender Her Private Diaries In Lawsuit

Oprah Winfrey has shared her life and lessons with fans through TV shows, magazines, books, and more, but there’s one area of her life that’s off limits.
The TV talk queen has told a court she won’t hand over her private diaries as part of an ongoing lawsuit against her — despite the fact that the Plaintiff thinks they could hide some important secrets.
As Radar has reported, Winfrey is being sued by Simone Kelly-Brown over Winfrey’s use of the term “Own Your Power,” to which she says she has claim. Kelly-Brown’s lawyers recently filed documents asking for a two-week extension of the discovery period, but Winfrey’s attorneys quickly responded with a strongly-worded letter insisting the suit move ahead as originally scheduled.
In the letter, obtained by Radar, Winfrey’s counsel insists that “Defendants have abided by all deadlines and done everything to accommodate the preferred schedule within the parameters of the Court’s expert discovery deadline … No extension is warranted, and any extension would prejudice Defendants.
They claim that the Plaintiff has actually engaged in “gamesmanship,” demanding last-minute teleconferences, and asking for to change the time and/or location of scheduled depositions.
What’s more, Kelly-Brown’s attorneys had asked the court to “compel production of ‘Ms. Winfrey’s personal, professional journal or diary entries'” , but Winfrey’s attorneys insist in the letter that that won’t be happening.
“Ms. Winfrey examined her journals and there is nothing relevant,” the letter to the Court insists.
In conclusion, Winfrey’s attorney writes, “We request that the Court deny the Plaintiff’s request for an extension of discovery …”
The judge agreed with Ms. Winfrey’s counsel, and denied the Plaintiff’s motion to extend discovery by written order entered on the docket on March 14.
