WATCH: Oprah Winfrey To Be Piers Morgan's First Guest

He can’t get any bigger than this.



Piers Morgan, Larry King‘s CNN replacement and hot-headed Twitter fighter, has announced the first guest for his new show: Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah has been drawing headlines herself with her own new venture, OWN, which launched on January first.

It’s been getting some pretty positive reviews, and is reportedly set to earn a profit its first year.

Wonder if the same will be said about Morgan’s show?

Morgan’s first show will be airing Monday, January 17 at 9 PM.

Watch the video preview of the interview below.



