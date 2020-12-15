Oprah Winfrey is randomly surprising fans on Twitter with vacations, new computers, and other holiday gifts

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey started surprising people on Twitter last week by fulfilling their wishes just in time for the holiday season.

It started when one person used a GIF of Winfrey while asking Apple for a new Macbook. Winfrey replied, saying she’d pay for the computer.

Now Winfrey has also helped fund a nonprofit, agreed to pay for an ER doctor and their family to go on vacation once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, and send a family to Disney.

Media mogul and billionaire Oprah Winfrey is at it again, using her Twitter account for the last week to surprise and stun fans with gifts.

On December 7, one person using the Twitter handle @loneamorphous tagged Apple and asked if they could send over a new computer because their Macbook was “on its last legs.”

They used a GIF of Winfrey crying and dabbing her eyes softly with a tissue, which might have been how the Hollywood icon found the tweet.

The next day, Winfrey retweeted the request with a GIF of herself dancing and a simple message: “Consider it done. New [Apple] MacBook on the way. My pleasure to help you bring us into 2021 dancing.”

Consider it done. New @apple MacBook on the way. My pleasure to help you bring us into 2021 dancing ???????????????????? https://t.co/jC7Kq3EYdf pic.twitter.com/W1XFr8IxKJ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 8, 2020

@Loneamorphous, a creative who makes “music, films, and a bunch of other stuff too,” was flabbergasted by the reply.

People were impressed that Winfrey, who wasn’t tagged in the initial request, found a way to work some gifting magic online anyways.

This man didn’t even tag Oprah and she saw the tweet and said let me do God’s work. pic.twitter.com/F80y4IkYpv — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) December 8, 2020

The gifting didn’t stop there.

On December 5, another Twitter user (@theblackcowgirl, who identified herself in other tweets as Caitlin Gooch) had posted a selfie standing in front of a truck and trailer they use to drive “to different communities to give books to children in need.”

In the thread, Gooch linked to the nonprofit, Saddle Up and Read, along with a GoFundMe page, asking for people to help spread the word about the group.

Winfrey replied on December 10, once again quote-tweeting the intial message.

I’ll retweet to help get the word out…and donate to your non-profit, Saddle Up and Read. I think what you’re doing is great: Getting kids to fall in love with reading (and horses). Will call with details. Happy birthday, Goooooooch! ???????? https://t.co/oD0xbvVDzU — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 10, 2020

“I’ll retweet to help get the word out â€¦ and donate to your non-profit, Saddle Up and Read,” Winfrey wrote. “I think what you’re doing is great: Getting kids to fall in love with reading (and horses). Will call with details. Happy birthday, Goooooooch!”

I’m not even gone pretend like I didn’t just pass out https://t.co/Uq2n3gStlV — goochie (@theblackcowgirl) December 10, 2020

“I’m not even gone pretend like I didn’t just pass out,” Gooch replied.

Winfrey’s tweet boosted the visibility of Gooch’s page, bringing another media icon to her page, LeVar Burton, who hosting the longtime children’s reading TV series, “Reading Rainbow.”

Dear Caitlin, I love you too and am supremely proud of you! LeVar — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 11, 2020

Winfrey’s generosity continued the next day, when she replied to ER doctor Cleavon Gilman, who was tweeting about the struggles they’re facing on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Gilman recently spoke with Business Insider about how he was fired from an Arizona medical centre after he tweeted about COVID-19.

“We need to be protected as healthcare providers,” he told Business Insider. “This cannot be the standard for which ER doctors are terminated.”

“We should be taking care of those taking care of us,” Winfrey said. “Thank you @Cleavon_MD for the work you’ve done and will continue to do. You’ll need a vacation once this pandemic is overâ€”and I’ll gladly send you and your immediate family anywhere you want to go. I’ll be in touch.”

We should be taking care of those taking care of us. Thank you @Cleavon_MD for the work you’ve done and will continue to do. You’ll need a vacation once this pandemic is over—and I’ll gladly send you and your immediate family anywhere you want to go. I’ll be in touch ????????????????‍⚕️ https://t.co/4pFkZR9rnt — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 12, 2020

And now most recently, Winfrey joined in on a viral thread about one person’s shared experience with a neighbourhood girl during the pandemic.

Kelly Victoria, whose twitter handle is @saysthefox, has nearly 150,000 retweets on a thread about how she’s been pretending to be “Sapphire the Fairy” for a 4-year-old girl, who created a small fairy-sized village by a neighbourhood tree.

On Sunday, Winfrey quoted the tweet with a surprise Disney trip offer.

“What a selfless act @saysthefox did for this 4-yr-old: Showed her magic still exists even in the hardest of times,” Winfrey tweeted. “If you’re up for it, how about a magical trip to Disney with Eliana, her parents, & a friend when it’s safe again? On me. Think y’all need to meet Tinkerbell!”

Winfrey, whose current estimated net worth is $US2.6 billion, was once known for her “outrageous” giveaways on her eponymous daytime talk show, which went off the air in 2011.

GIFs of her most excitable giveaways have become their own cultural touchstones, such as the “You Get A Car” meme, sparked from the time in 2004 when she gave every person in her show’s audience a new Pontiac G6.

Who will Winfrey surprise next with a vacation or gift? Her 43 million Twitter followers are surely waiting eagerly to see if the giveaways are going to continue.

A rep for Twitter told press in a statement about the holiday giving, “Keep an eye on Oprah’s Twitter account, it’s safe to say there is more coming from Twitter’s new Santa.”

