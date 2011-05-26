From Rachael Ray To Jimmy Kimmel, Here Are The Best Goodbye Tributes To Oprah

Yeah, yeah, Tom Hanks, we get it — you love Oprah. We watched you say goodbye to her for two hours yesterday and the day before.



In fact, we’re still bowled over by the number of Hollywood A-listers who cleared their schedules to fly to Chicago and bid the big O farewell.

But for everyone who wasn’t there, today is the day to tweet their farewells and run their goodbye-Oprah clip packages.

(We’ll be adding as the day goes on, so check back for new tributes.)

