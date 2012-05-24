Oprah Winfrey Is Unloading Her Unused Chicago Mansion For A Mere $2.8 Million

Months after putting her Chicago co-op on the rental market for $15,000 a month, Oprah Winfrey is finally taking the plunge and selling it, the Chicago Tribune reports.



She’s listed it at $2.8 million, far less than the $5.6 million she paid for it back in 2006. Incredibly, Winfrey never actually moved into the home. Perhaps she prefers her houses in California and Hawaii.

The mansion, located on East Lake Shore Drive, has three bedrooms, a solarium, and a two-car garage.

