Oprah Winfrey Is Unloading Her Unused Chicago Mansion For A Mere $2.8 Million

Julie Zeveloff
oprah house

Months after putting her Chicago co-op on the rental market for $15,000 a month, Oprah Winfrey is finally taking the plunge and selling it, the Chicago Tribune reports.

She’s listed it at $2.8 million, far less than the $5.6 million she paid for it back in 2006. Incredibly, Winfrey never actually moved into the home. Perhaps she prefers her houses in California and Hawaii.

The mansion, located on East Lake Shore Drive, has three bedrooms, a solarium, and a two-car garage.

The house is located on East Lake Shore Drive, a prominent Chicago address.

Awesome lake views.

And big bay windows.

Here's what guests see when they walk in.

The house is more than 4,600 square feet.

Rooms have 10-foot ceilings.

Incredibly, Oprah has never lived here.

So sadly, these listing photos don't contain her belongings.

There are three bedrooms.

Another one, with a terrace.

A gorgeous white marble bathroom.

A bar area.

The wine cellar.

Space to work.

And a patio to hang outdoors.

Do you love Oprah?

