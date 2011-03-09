OWN No! Oprah Winfrey's Struggling Network Shuffles Schedule, Focuses On Celeb Reality Shows

Photo: ap

OWN, Oprah Winfrey‘s network, will rejigger its schedule just two months after launching in an attempt to appease advertisers who are concerned by the current lineup’s terrible ratings.The plan calls for Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes to move from Friday night to Sunday night with the hope that the network’s only hit show will boost numbers across the board. In fact, executives plan to drop the entire slate of original programming on Friday night as they scale back from four days to three.



(Of course, OWN will need to find something to replace Behind the Scenes next year since this is the final season of her daytime talk show.)

OWN will also increase the promotion of its celebrity reality programming, spending roughly $5 million to air adverts on channels including TNT and TBS. One show will feature Naomi and Wynonna Judd as well as summer vehicles for Shania Twain and Dutchess of York Sarah Ferguson.

Earlier this month, OWN’s ratings fell below those of Discovery Health, the channel it replaced when the network debuted in January.

