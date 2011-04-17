5 Ways To Reverse The Downward Spiral Of Oprah Winfrey's OWN Network

The time the media world spent anticipating Oprah Winfrey‘s television network seemed much, much longer than the time it’s taken for the network to tank.



Winfrey herself took the stage at Discovery’s upfront to acknowledge OWN’s shortcomings and to promise that by the end of this year, the network will enjoy her full attention.

We believe it will — Winfrey can’t stand failure.

But that doesn’t mean potential advertisers are going to cough up cash this quarter.

In the meantime, it’s time for some radical change — and we mean “time” very literally. The network is young and at its most nimble stage.

At the same time, the window for action is closing — OWN’s ratings are worse than that of the channel it replaced, the never-watched Discovery Health Channel, at this time last year.

