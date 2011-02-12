One Month In, How Is Oprah's OWN Network Doing?

Photo: ap
Oprah Winfrey is making the media rounds today and told Morning Joe she has exactly 43 shows left. 40 THREE. Naturally the panic of losing Oprah is lessened by the fact she has started her own television network.
The Oprah Winfrey network, the first television network to be based on one persona, is just over a month old. So how’s it doing?
Perhaps not surprisingly, the initial hoopla seems to be levelling off, as it usually does for everything that is enormously hyped.
The network has seen a 45% drop in its average primetime viewership since its first week, resulting in an average of 296,000 viewers during the week ending January 30, 2011, according to data from the Nielsen Company.
Its primetime viewership, however, is 33% up year over year from Discovery Health, which OWN took over on January 1, 2011.
OWN, still in its baby phase, is shifting its primetime lineup. It’s ending its scheduled four-episode two-hour series of Ask Oprah’s All Stars, where Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz and Suze Orman answered viewers’ questions on health, relationships and personal finance.
OWN is also adding new primetime programming, which currently hosts a lot of reruns.
Searching For…, which documents the work of a professional investigative genealogist, premieres on February 14. Breaking Down the Bars, which goes inside a women’s prison, and Our America with Lisa Ling premiere on February 15. Home Takeover with Simon & Tomas, a new primetime home makeover series, premieres on March 28.
Additional shows for 2011 include a docu-series on Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Carson Kressley, Ryan and Tatum O’Neal, Money Class with Suze Orman, The Rosie O’Donnell Show and screenings from OWN’s monthly documentary film club.
Dr. Phil, the hit show and Oprah's star protege, now moves to OWN. The show originally launched in the fall of 2002 to the highest ratings of any new syndicated show since the launch of The Oprah Winfrey Show.
Airs: weekdays at 8am/7c, 7pm/6c and 11pm/10c
The on-again-off-again radio program Gayle King Show is now broadcast on OWN. The daytime show is attracting 208,000 viewers, according to Nielsen research provided by OWN.
'For me, it's about doubling down on what's working,' Christina Norman, OWN CEO told the Associated Press. 'We're focusing on Gayle and prime time. That's where our energy is best spent.'
Airs: Weekdays at 10am/9c and reairs at 5pm
Former talk show host Cristina Ferrare hosts this cooking series.
Some awkward moments spice up the show. Here, guest celeb Dr. Drew tells Ferrare, 'You need more brain food. You missed my joke.'
Airs: Weekdays at 11:30am/10:30c and 3:30pm
organisation and clutter expert Peter Walsh declutters people's lives and their homes. Enough Already! with Peter Walsh averaged 377,000 viewers between January 1 and January 24, according to Nielsen research provided by OWN.
Airs: Mondays at 8/7c
If you want a new concept for a cooking show, then this fits the bill. Hosts Anna Wallner and Kristina Matisic are not culinary experts. But they are cute and girly. They test out popular cookbooks, making mistakes that any Joe Shmoe might make in the kitchen, hence teaching you how to cook as they also learn.
Airs: Weekdays at 3/2c
Every year, millions of Americans fall victim to medical mysteries--ailments that go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for years. Here, medical professionals try to understand their conditions.
Airs: Wednesdays at 8/7c
A Discovery Health original, Deliver Me, follows three OB/GYN doctors as they juggle their careers while raising young children.
Airs: Weekdays at 7am/6c.
Sex therapist Dr. Laura Ber man gives advice to couples including one 'Rick' whose wife won't sleep with him anymore. At least not while she's awake.
Airs: Mondays at 10/9c
Two investigators travel the globe to study mysterious incidents. Indre Viskontas is a sceptical scientist with a Ph.D. in neuroscience. Randall Sullivan is an author and journalist who, while travel ling as a war correspondent in Bosnia, claims to have seen a miracle during a thunderstorm. Here, the divining rods point to him as a sp ritual leader.
Airs: Wednesdays at 10/9c
This show is pretty interesting, especially if you're into TV. You get to see the fumbles, spills and surprises that are edited out of the polished Oprah show. For an interview with the Michael Jackson family, the flirtatious Joe Jackson asks Oprah to 'turn around' and Oprah yells, 'Mrs. Jackson needs some lipstick!'
Airs: Fridays at 8/7c
This beats any TV show internship.
Two teams vie to produce the better TV segment. Challenges range from booking interviews and researching story ideas to successfully completing a pilot presentation. Celebrity guests, Vera Wang and Arsenio Hall, have assisted on a makeover segment and a late night talk show, respectively.
Puns abound. The theme song plays, 'This is your chance to own it,' and hosts Nancy O'Dell and Carson Kressley repeat that it's the contestants' chance to have 'your very own show on the OWN network.'
The show hasn't been doing so well though. 'It hasn't really found its audience, and that's kind of a drag,' Norman told the AP. 'But you live and learn.'
Airs: Fridays at 9/8c
Accomplished celebrities, Diane Sawyer, Jay-Z, Maya Angelou, Condoleezza Rice and Simon Cowell, present personal and professional insights and advice. Without the bite.
Airs: Sundays at 8/7c
