One Month In, How Is Oprah's OWN Network Doing?

Oprah Winfrey is making the media rounds today and told Morning Joe she has exactly 43 shows left. 40 THREE. Naturally the panic of losing Oprah is lessened by the fact she has started her own television network.



The Oprah Winfrey network, the first television network to be based on one persona, is just over a month old. So how’s it doing?

Perhaps not surprisingly, the initial hoopla seems to be levelling off, as it usually does for everything that is enormously hyped.

The network has seen a 45% drop in its average primetime viewership since its first week, resulting in an average of 296,000 viewers during the week ending January 30, 2011, according to data from the Nielsen Company.

Its primetime viewership, however, is 33% up year over year from Discovery Health, which OWN took over on January 1, 2011.

OWN, still in its baby phase, is shifting its primetime lineup. It’s ending its scheduled four-episode two-hour series of Ask Oprah’s All Stars, where Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz and Suze Orman answered viewers’ questions on health, relationships and personal finance.

OWN is also adding new primetime programming, which currently hosts a lot of reruns.

Searching For…, which documents the work of a professional investigative genealogist, premieres on February 14. Breaking Down the Bars, which goes inside a women’s prison, and Our America with Lisa Ling premiere on February 15. Home Takeover with Simon & Tomas, a new primetime home makeover series, premieres on March 28.

Additional shows for 2011 include a docu-series on Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Carson Kressley, Ryan and Tatum O’Neal, Money Class with Suze Orman, The Rosie O’Donnell Show and screenings from OWN’s monthly documentary film club.

