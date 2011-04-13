A 30-Second Ad On The Last "Oprah Winfrey Show" Will Run You $1 Million

Photo: mhcseattleviaFlickr
Ads for the last episode of Oprah Winfrey‘s long-running talk show are through-the-roof expensive: a 30-second spot costs a cool $1 million.It’s pretty much the Superbowl of daytime television — and now we can’t wait to see who bites at that price.
That puts the show in the same league as the season finale of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which commanded $1.2 million per spot.
And Oprah’s farewell-show commercials are costlier than that of “Lost” and “24.”
All of which are good numerical comparisons — but hello, this is daytime. That’s what makes it even crazier.
So advertisers, take the financial hit and take heart — you’ll probably never have to do this again.
