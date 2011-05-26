The FABULOUS Homes, Planes, And Other Toys Of Oprah Winfrey

Julie Zeveloff
oprah

Oprah Winfrey was recently named the world’s second most powerful celebrity by Forbes, and no wonder.

The media queen’s final talk show airs today, but she’ll be putting all her energy into OWN, the cable news network she launched in January.

Oprah has an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion, and is a well-known philanthropist, having given away millions to charity, including $40 million to open a school for girls in South Africa.

But she has also managed to build up a pretty incredible life for herself, acquiring real estate across the country and once admitting, “it’s great to have a private jet.”

All in all, it’s not bad to be Oprah.

Her gardener spent five years breeding an entirely new rose hybrid for the estate's expansive gardens.

The property also has a teahouse; Oprah says it's the one place she can go to get away from it all.

When she's in Chicago, Oprah resides in a 15,000-square-foot duplex at Water Tower Place on Michigan Ave.

She's owned this idyllic farmhouse in Kula, Hawaii, since 2002.

And purchased an additional 63 acres of land near Maui's Hamoa Beach several years later.

The media queen owns a lavish vacation home on the shores of Antigua.

Oprah also reportedly owns a shore home in Lavallette, NJ, a ski villa in Telluride, Col., and a home in Douglasville, Ga.

She nearly bought this $68 million mansion in New Jersey last year, but never closed the deal.

The talk show queen flies in her own $42 million, custom-designed Global Express XRS jet.

She's also got high-end taste when it comes to fashion. Oprah recently sold designer bags, shoes, and clothing worth thousands of dollars in an online charity auction.

Oprah, a dog lover, reportedly left her pooches $30 million in her will.

She's also known to spoil her staff: she spent $805,000 to take 100 employees on a Mediterranean cruise in 2009.

