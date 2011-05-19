OPRAH BUMPED FROM NO. 1: Check Out The 10 Media Names On Forbes' Celebrity 100

Forbes released its Celebrity 100 List, ranking the entertainment industry’s top power-players, including Hollywood starlets, TV personalities, sports superstars, best-selling authors, supermodels and Charlie Sheen.



The magazine’s editors used figures including pre-tax income, social media presence, media coverage, and appearances to rank the famous faces.

Oprah Winfrey, No. 1 overall last year, did not take the top spot — that honour went to Lady Gaga — but the OWN founder is still the biggest media celebrity on the planet.

No. 10 in media (No. 92 overall): Tina Fey The 30 Rock star, Bossypants author, and box office favourite funny-lady Tina Fey just made the cut at No. 92. She earned a paltry (by comparison) $13M but fared well because of her high ranking (No. 54) in TV/Radio. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 199k+ Google News Results: 430,000 TV/Radio appearances: 449 Press Clips: 7,005 No. 9 in media (No. 56 overall): Jay Leno Ratings for The Tonight Show With Jay Leno are up 20% so far this year, and Jay Leno remains No. 1 in viewers (ages: 18-49) during the time slot against David Letterman. He also made of $32M. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 283k+ Twitter Followers: 174k+ Google News Results: 571,000 TV/Radio appearances: 2,991 Press Clips: 10,295 No. 8 in media (No. 33 overall): David Letterman While The Tonight Show with Jay Leno may have him beat in the ratings, David Letterman made the Celebrity list almost 20 spots higher than his NBC counterpart. Despite a 10% dip in ratings, The Late Show with David Letterman host pulls in earnings of $45M. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 200k+ Google News Results: 562,000 TV/Radio appearances: 1,991 Press Clips: 10,613 No. 7 in media (No. 31 overall): Ellen DeGeneres As host and executive producer of her daytime fan-favourite, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian earned $45M while also appearing in advertisements for CoverGirl, AmEx, and Vitamin Water. DeGeneres has also launched her own record label, eleveneleven and signed 12-year-old YouTube hit Greyson Chance who gained fame -- and the hearts of screaming tween girls everywhere -- with his rendition of Lady Gaga's Paparazzi. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 1,087k+ Twitter Followers: 6,445k+ Google News Results: 630,000 TV/Radio appearances: 786 Press Clips: 8,860 No. 6 in media (No. 30 overall): Glenn Beck Fox News Channel's outgoing host and six-time New York Times best-selling author Glenn Beck has bumped up his earnings to $40M. He recently announced plans to host a Restoring Courage rally Jerusalem this August to show support for Israel. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 1,826k+ Twitter Followers: 393k+ Google News Results: 630,000 TV/Radio appearances: 2,001 Press Clips: 13,062 No. 5 in media (No. 26 overall): Howard Stern As 'King of All of Media,' Howard Stern pulled in $76M in 2010 and quieted any talk of a retirement when he renewed his contract with Sirius XM Radio through 2015. All was not well, however, as Stern's One Twelve production company and his agent Don Bushwald filed a lawsuit against SiriusXM, claiming missing payments from subscriber-based stock awards. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 15k+ Twitter Followers: 567k+ Google News Results: 581,000 TV/Radio appearances: 572 Press Clips: 2,824 No. 4 in media (No. 23 overall): Rush Limbaugh As host of the highest-rated talk-radio show in the U.S., The Rush Limbaugh Show, Rush Limbaugh continues his close-to-25-year reign over conservative media, earning $64M. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 837k+ Google News Results: 405,000 TV/Radio appearances: 1,182 Press Clips: 6,424 No. 3 in media (No. 17 overall): Donald Trump There's no escaping him. From his buildings and Celebrity Apprentice to President Barack Obama's speeches, Donald Trump is as popular as ever. With earnings of $60M, Trump's net worth is estimated at approximately $2.7B. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 255k+ Twitter Followers: 531k+ Google News Results: 1,820,000 TV/Radio appearances: 3,585 Press Clips: 13,440 No. 2 in media (No. 9 overall): Simon Cowell The X Factor is on tap, and the American Idol creator Simon Cowell earned $90M. The V-neck-loving TV personality is also owner of television production and music publishing company Syco. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 319k+ Google News Results: 546,000 TV/Radio appearances: 1,059 Press Clips: 20,549 No. 1 in media (No. 2 overall): Oprah Winfrey Though she lost her top spot on the Celebrity 100 to Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey remains one of the most influential figures in media, earning $290M and a possessing a net worth of $2.7B. The talk show queen is preparing to say goodbye to The Oprah Winfrey Show as it reaches the close of the 25th (and final) season, but she continues to work on her OWN cable network. Media Stats: Facebook Friends: 5,391k+ Twitter Followers: 5,631k+ Google News Results: 1,900,000 TV/Radio appearances: 8,517 Press Clips: 37,410 Will any ABC figures appear on the list next year? They could if these shows take off >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.