Oprah Winfrey Gives "Daily Show" Audience Free Plane Tickets And Hotel Stays For Jon Stewart's Rally

Oprah Winfrey was beamed into “The Daily Show” via satellite yesterday to announce a special surprise for audience members — free plane tickets to Jon Stewart’s “Rally to Restore Sanity” in Washington D.C. on Oct. 30, the one that pretty much every mainstream news outlet has barred its journalists from attending (unless they’re there on the clock).



“We need a bit more sanity in the world,” said Winfrey, who just had Stewart as a guest on “The Oprah Show. “I wanted to show my support for you, Jon, and your audience, so here’s what I did. I had my staff sneak into your studio with a little gift.”

There was an envelope hiding under each audience member’s seat.

“You’re going to the rally!” Winfrey thrice exclaimed as the audience went wild. She also plans to pay for their hotel stays.

Winfrey clearly enjoys showing up unannounced and showering large groups of people with expensive gifts. Back in June, she went to the New York offices of her magazine and bestowed upon each staffer a free iPad and a check for $10,000. She also recently announced to one of her own audiences that she would take them on an all-expenses-paid trip to Australia.

Watch the “Daily Show” clip below, starting around the 6:30 mark:

