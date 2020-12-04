Oprah's former penthouse on an exclusive private island in Florida just sold for $20 million. Look inside the 4-bedroom condo in America's richest ZIP code.

A penthouse in America’s richest ZIP code that once belonged to Oprah Winfrey just sold for $US20 million, Fang Block reported for Mansion Global.

The 6,170-square-foot residence is on Florida’s Fisher Island, an exclusive manmade island where the average income is $US2.2 million.

Winfrey owned the penthouse, which features 20-foot ceilings, and an oceanfront terrace, from 1995 to 2001.

The most recent owner was Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who bought the condo in 2014 for $US13.5 million.

A penthouse in America’s wealthiest ZIP code just changed hands for a cool $US20 million, Mansion Global reported.

The four-bedroom condo on Florida’s Fisher Island has an illustrious history: it once belonged to Oprah Winfrey, and it was most recently owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, the executive chairman of luxury sports car maker Aston MartinLagonda.

On Fisher Island, a 216-acre artificial island in Miami’s Biscayne Bay, the average income is $US2.2 million, making it the richest ZIP code in the US, per a Bloomberg report.

Stroll originally listed Winfrey’s onetime home for $US32 million in January 2019, but the most recent listing price was $US24.95 million, per Mansion Global. The listing agent, Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty, declined to comment on the transaction, and Stroll did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Take a look inside the 6,170-square-foot penthouse, which boasts 20-foot ceilings and an oceanfront terrace.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Oprah Winfrey.

The beloved media personality and author owned the condo from 1995 to 2000, when she sold it to the former chairman of Campbell’s Soup for $US6.5 million, per Mansion Global.

Winfrey – who’s worth $US2.6 billion, according to Forbes – has owned real estate all over the world, including in Hawaii, Colorado, and California.

The luxury residence is located in the Villa Del Mare condominium building on Fisher Island, the wealthiest ZIP code in America.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images) Fisher Island.

Residents of Fisher Island, a 216-acre manmade island in Miami’s Biscayne Bay, have an average income of $US2.2 million, making it the country’s richest ZIP code, according to a Bloomberg report.

To live on the exclusive island, you must first become a member of the elite Fisher Island Club by paying a one-time $US250,000 equity contribution and $US22,256 in annual dues. And that doesn’t include buying one of the condos on the island, which cost about $US3 million on average.About 700 families live on Fisher Island in almost 30 luxury condominium buildings.

The most recent owner of the Fisher Island penthouse was Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Lawrence Stroll.

Stroll, who serves as the executive chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda, the luxury sports car manufacturer, has a net worth of $US2.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The 61-year-old Canadian billionaire bought the Fisher Island property for $US13.5 million in February 2014, according to Mansion Global. After first putting it on the market in January 2019, Stroll sold his penthouse on November 30, 2020.

He did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the transaction.

The Villa Del Mare penthouse spans 6,170 square feet and features 20-foot arched ceilings, according to the listing.

Brian Sokolowski

The residence was gut renovated and redesigned by Spanish designer Chahan Minassian.

Listing photos don’t show the home’s kitchen, but the airy formal dining room appears to seat at least eight people.

Brian Sokolowski The penthouse’s dining room.

Source: Luxe Living Realty

The spacious master suite, which opens up to the terrace, includes his and hers en-suite bathrooms and dressing rooms.

Brian Sokolowski The master bedroom.

Also attached to the suite are an office and a gym, which can be converted into the condo’s fourth bedroom, according to the listing.

Each of the dual master bathrooms has a large soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower.

Brian Sokolowski The property has two master bathrooms.

The Villa Del Mare condominium’s amenities include swimming pools, a spa, and a complimentary bus service. The penthouse also comes with parking spaces for two cars and two golf carts, which happen to be the preferred mode of transportation on Fisher Island.

As well as that, members of the Fisher Island Club get access to a beach club, multiple restaurants, a golf course, deep-water marinas to dock their yachts, and last but not least, private beaches with sand imported from the Bahamas.

