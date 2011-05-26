DON'T CRY: This Crazy Oprah Merchandise Will Help You Cope With The Loss Of Her Show

Jen Ortiz
Oprah sad

Photo: ScrapeTV.com

Feeling down about this week’s final episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show?Cheer up with some outrageous fan merchandise that will help keep the memories alive (you know, in addition to the OWN Network). 

Oprah Winfrey has reigned as the queen of talk shows for years, so it’s only fitting that she be immortalised in cross-stitched, beaded, wigged, and pillow-printed form.

Whether your pining for the shrieks of a “favourite Things” episode or confused on what to read without The Oprah Book Club, these fan-made merchandise creations will help you cope with this serious loss.

Having a bad hair day?

Problem solved: Oprah wig.

Fall asleep next to Oprah

Etsy user ArtbyMarilyn allows you to snuggle nightly with the talk show queen. Sweet dreams.

Win votes for Oprah with this bumper sticker

What if Oprah were President? And, more importantly, would John Travolta fly Air Force One?

Better than a friendship bracelet

For just $3 Etsy user garbanke will send you the instructions/pattern to make your very Oprah beaded bracelet. Actual beads not included.

Sip drinks with friends as you reminisce about favourite past episodes. Just don't forget to use a coaster.

Stitch anything with Oprah

Sweater? Blanket? Pillow? Make it all with Oprah's smile and this cross stitch kit.

Tick, tock

Hold a moment of silence every time the clock strikes 4:00PM.

Sit with Oprah at any place, any time

Ever dream of sitting across from Oprah's couch? This doll by Etsy user LJNuccio just made that dream come true.

Wear it proud

The t-shirt says it all.

Now go shopping with Glenn Beck...

THE TV PERSONALITY ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF NEW E-COMMERCE SITE>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.