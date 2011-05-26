DON'T CRY: This Crazy Oprah Merchandise Will Help You Cope With The Loss Of Her Show

Photo: ScrapeTV.com

Feeling down about this week’s final episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show?Cheer up with some outrageous fan merchandise that will help keep the memories alive (you know, in addition to the OWN Network).



Oprah Winfrey has reigned as the queen of talk shows for years, so it’s only fitting that she be immortalised in cross-stitched, beaded, wigged, and pillow-printed form.

Whether your pining for the shrieks of a “favourite Things” episode or confused on what to read without The Oprah Book Club, these fan-made merchandise creations will help you cope with this serious loss.

