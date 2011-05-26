DON'T CRY: This Crazy Oprah Merchandise Will Help You Cope With The Loss Of Her Show

Photo: ScrapeTV.com
Feeling down about this week’s final episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show?Cheer up with some outrageous fan merchandise that will help keep the memories alive (you know, in addition to the OWN Network).
Oprah Winfrey has reigned as the queen of talk shows for years, so it’s only fitting that she be immortalised in cross-stitched, beaded, wigged, and pillow-printed form.
Whether your pining for the shrieks of a “favourite Things” episode or confused on what to read without The Oprah Book Club, these fan-made merchandise creations will help you cope with this serious loss.
For just $3 Etsy user garbanke will send you the instructions/pattern to make your very Oprah beaded bracelet. Actual beads not included.
Sip drinks with friends as you reminisce about favourite past episodes. Just don't forget to use a coaster.
Ever dream of sitting across from Oprah's couch? This doll by Etsy user LJNuccio just made that dream come true.
