Oprah Winfrey Ending Talk Show As She Launches Cable Network

It’s official: Oprah Winfrey is leaving Chicago.



She says she will end her daytime talk show in 2011 as she starts her own cable network.

Will she move her show to the new network? Expect something like it.

“Ms. Winfrey told her staffers that she will not transfer the show to cable,” Brian Stelter reports for the New York Times. “She is expected to produce new programs for OWN, and may appear on some of them.”

More at the New York Times.

