Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

McCreery won the contest, but Alaina seems to have won his heart. Did they kiss? Did they not?
Ryan Seacrest, the masses demand you put on your investigative journalism fedora!
Oprah's reign at the top of the daytime television world came to an end with plenty of pomp, circumstance, and goodbye tributes.
We'll miss her, but she'll be back soon enough to save OWN.
It's hard to overstate how impressive the rise of Netflix has been over the past decade. It nearly died multiple times, but Hastings just refused to fold. And now he is winning.
The movie made $10.4M between 12:01 a.m. and four hours later. It is expected to take in almost $120M on the weekend. And the boys final found whomever they were looking for through a series of wacky hijinks.
(If you're interested, this is the best profile of Zach Galifianakis you'll read.)
The pop star jumped all over Rick Santorum for his stance on gay marriage.
Kudos for Billy Ray's daughter for speaking her mind.
The MSNBC anchor called Laura Ingraham a slut, apologized for it, and was suspended for a week. Ingraham accepted the apology.
The integration between the Huffington Post and AOL does not seem to be going as smoothly as planned. Huffington is losing staff and there are rumours of a New York Times faction taking over the newsroom. This is going to be fun to watch play out.
Engaged (with a ring that cost $2 million)! And ending the era of the rich-person recession-era modesty.
It isn't that Rolling Stone's latest cover is bad; it's just so boring. You had Gaga, you had time, you had options. And this is what came of the collaboration? Monstrous indeed.
You're fired, Ms. Cole; America can't understand you.
Simon Cowell told the UK pop star her services wouldn't be needed on X Factor, which debuts in the fall. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is set to replace her.
