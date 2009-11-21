Oprah Winfrey Cries About Ending Talk Show

The media mogul teared up Friday morning as officially announced that she was ending her syndicated talk show in 2011.



Winfrey is leaving Chicago to apparently focus on her cable channel OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

In her on-camera message, Winfrey told viewers:

So why walk away and make next season the last? Here is the real reason. I love this show. This show has been my life. And I love it enough to know when it’s time to say goodbye. 20-five years feels right in my bones and it feels right in my spirit. It’s the perfect number, the exact right time.

Naturally, Twitter is blowing up with Oprah chatter.

Never underestimate the power of Oprah Oprah's Book Club up in arms Her talk show to end along with the world Hollywood scrambling for the movie rights Chicagoans are hurting the most--first the Olympics, now Oprah! When Oprah cries, we all cry Nobody loves Ray Romano

