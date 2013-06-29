How Oprah Winfrey's $2.7 Billion Fortune Compares To Ellen DeGeneres' Empire

Aly Weisman
Both Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres overcame their minority status to become two of the most successful women on television.

And even though Oprah’s long-running talk show is off the air, she was just named Forbes’ “Most Powerful Celebrity” of 2013.

Ellen made the list, too. 

See how the two talk show queens stack up (via financesonline.com):

 

Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres - Talk Show Queens & Financial Dreams

Courtesy of: Online Finance News by Financesonline.com

