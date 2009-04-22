Oprah Winfrey, Ashton Kutcher Send Twitter Traffic Zooming Skyward

As expected, the Twitter insanity last week — Ashton Kutcher’s race against CNN to 1 million followers; Oprah Winfrey joining the site — sent traffic to all-time highs.



Last Friday, U.S. visits to Twitter.com were up 43% week-over-week, according to Hitwise. Some 37% of visits to Twitter.com that day were from new visitors (as opposed to returning visitors). That’s about 5% higher than the previous day and Twitter’s March average, according to Hitwise.

