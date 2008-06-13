Report: Oprah Wants MTV Networks CEO Judy McGrath

I’m told that Oprah is talking to MTV Networks chairman/CEO Judy McGrath about running Winfrey’s new cable network for “empowerment programming” — the latest pop culture-speak for self-help guidance. Called OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), it launches in 2010. Judy has been at MTV 27 years. Maybe it is time for a change. Then again, no one moves from aop a $7 billion-a-year media powerhouse to an entertainment start-up without a big equity position.

