Trump's Labour Secretary pick withdrew after this explosive Oprah video of his ex-wife resurfaced

President Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Labour, Andrew Puzder, dropped out of the running for the position just a day before his confirmation hearing.

Though he faced bipartisan opposition, it seems that questions about his personal life pushed the CEO of CKE Restaurants, which includes fast-food chains Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., to withdraw. CBS News reported earlier Wednesday that a person close to Puzder said he was “very tired of the abuse.”

On Wednesday, Politico released video from a tape of Puzder’s ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, on The Oprah Winfrey Show, in 1990 saying that he had “vowed revenge” on her when she claimed he had abused her. Fierstein later retracted her allegations of domestic abuse, but the tape had been given to Senators ahead of the confirmation hearing.

In the tape filmed three years after the couple’s divorce, Fierstein describes the effect domestic abuse has on women.

“Most men who are in positions like that don’t leave marks,” Fierstein said. “The damage that I sustained you can’t see. It’s permanent…They don’t hit you in the face. They’re too smart. They don’t hit you in front of everyone.”

Puzder married his current wife, Deanna Descher, in 1987.

Fierstein later claimed she made the remarks in an attempt to gain leverage in a prolonged custody battle between the couple.

