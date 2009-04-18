OPRAH TWEETS IN ALL CAPS

Oprah Winfrey has just sent out her first tweet on Twitter. Let’s see if she uses it authentically — like Lance Armstrong, Ashton Kutcher, and Shaquille O’Neal do — or pawns it off to her staff, like Britney Spears or 50 Cent.

She‘s already up to 75,000 followers, which could easily double today. And she’s already violated one rule of the Internet. Don’t use caps lock unless you mean it!

Update: Shaq is awesome.

