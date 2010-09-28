Tour Mark Zuckerberg's Home And Meet His Girlfriend

Oprah had Mark Zuckerberg on her show last Friday to talk about his amazing $100 million donation to help fix Newark, New Jersey’s public education system.



And while they’re at it, why not take a look at his life as opposed to the one depicted in the upcoming film “The Social Network.” Oprah’s video crew shot a quick “day in the life” of Mark Zuckerberg segment and revealed these things:

Mark is learning Chinese to get ready for a trip to China with his girlfriend, Priscilla Chan

They live together in a modest home that they rent

He spends up to 16 hours a day at Facebook HQ

Then, Mark addressed criticism about the timing of his announcement in relation to the release of “The Social Network”:

Oprah: “Some people, undoubtedly, are going to be criticising the timing of Mark’s announcement because we know that there is an unauthorised movie that’s coming out about Mark and Facebook; so, what did you want to say about that?”

Zuck: “Oh! Well, I mean. It’s a movie! It’s fun! You know… A lot of it is fiction, but I mean even the film makers will say that. They’re trying to build a good story… This is my life, so I know it’s not that dramatic. The last six years have been a lot of coding and focus and hard work, but maybe it would be fun to remember it as partying and all this crazy drama so who knows maybe it’ll be an interesting story.”



