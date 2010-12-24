Oprah Thinks The Country Will Fall In Love With Sarah Palin (But Is Too Smart To Elect Her)

Oprah Winfrey, who declined to talk politics on her show throughout 2008 because of her public support of Obama, and who conducted perhaps the most boring interview with Sarah Palin ever, thinks that the



country will fall in love with Palin.

“I don’t know her so I can’t speak to [whether or not she’ll be a candidate]. But I would say that America’s going to fall in love with her from [her reality series, Sarah Palin’s Alaska]. When I saw that first episode, I went, ‘Whoa! She is charming and very likable.'”

Which, judging by the sharp political waves Palin’s been making on her show SPAlaska, remains to be seen. But that’s nice. Also, when not making snide remarks about Michelle Obama or complaining about the

paparazzi with Kate Gosselin, it’s true…she is very likable. But will that make her a good president? Um.

Asked whether the thought of Palin’s running for office scares her, Oprah said: “It does not scare me because I believe in the intelligence of the American public.”

Tell us how you really feel Oprah. Actually, seriously, tell us how you really feel. One gets the sense Oprah is treading lightly because Palin is a woman and would be less inclined to dish out this sort of back-handed insult and actually dig in if we were talking about almost anyone else. Of course this is from an interview with Parade magazine, so one supposes exceptions have to be made.

