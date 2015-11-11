Oprah can't believe how hard the Kardashians work

The Kardashians have their share of haters. Actress Rebel Wilson recently slammed the family during an interview with Australian radio station KIIS FM, saying that “everything they stand for is against everything I stand for… And they’re not famous for talent.”

But an unlikely celebrity is coming to their defence: Oprah.

The TV veteran told the same radio station, “I interviewed the Kardashians two years ago and I couldn’t believe how hard they work. People don’t understand that, people think, ‘Oh, if a television camera’s just following you, then that’s just easy.'”

But, argues Oprah, reality TV isn’t easy.

“To really create a reality series that looks like something’s actually happening, it means you have to be on all the time,” she explains.

Oprah knows because she has worked with the Kardashians.

“I went to film them as a family and I couldn’t believe how hard they worked,” she continued. “We were there for seven hours, and they were going to tape another seven hours after I left. No matter who you are, that is work.”

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.