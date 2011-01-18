Oprah Tells Piers Morgan She Once Drank Detergent As 'A Cry For Help'*

At this point you probably literally have to be living under a rock to not know that Piers Morgan is debuting his new CNN show tonight, such has been the blitz of Piers PR in the last few weeks.



The man is everywhere (including, apparently, Brian Stelter‘s Twitter DM box).

If some of the revelations slipping out from tonight’s premiere interview with Oprah Winfrey are anything to go by, Piers should have no problem establishing himself as ‘mandatory TV‘ or at least mandatory day-after video clip viewing.

According to an early transcript excerpt of tonight’s interview, Oprah reveals to Morgan that in her past she had done stupid things like ‘drinking detergent’ as a cry for help. *Update: This excerpt was in the context of Oprah discovering she was pregnant at 14.

Oprah: So I’m thinking, well, I’m just going to have to kill myself. So when –

Morgan: Did you come close to that?

Oprha: No, not – you know, I did stupid things like, you know, drinking detergent and all that crazy stuff that you do when you’re trying to get attention, when you’re really just trying to cry for help.

Winfrey and Morgan also make a wager as to who can score Michael Vick for an interview first.

Video of the Vick clip below. Morgan’s show debuts at 9pm tonight on CNN.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.