Oprah Is Tweeting Her Love For Microsoft's Surface From Her iPad

Before we all go rushing to judgment, we’re sure there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for this:



As you can see, Alex Wilhelm at The Next Web has caught Oprah tweeting her love of the Surface from an iPad. Eric Limer at Gizmodo also found other Oprah tweets about Microsoft’s Surface tablet from an iPad.

Earlier this month Oprah called the Microsoft Surface tablet one of her “favourite things”, saying:

“The Surface, Microsoft’s first tablet, feels like a Mercedes-Benz to me, people! The full-size keyboard built right into the cover makes work easy, the very smart kickstand makes watching a movie or Skyping a friend a delight, the less than a pound-and-a-half weight makes a great alternative to a laptop, and the many other features make it fun for work and play. Now, that’s a wowser!”

If it’s a “Mercedes-Benz” “wowser” then why is she tweeting from an iPad?

Before you just assume it’s because she doesn’t actually use a Surface tablet, consider this: There is no official Twitter app for the Surface. One of the third party apps, Tweetro, was shut down by Twitter because it had too many users. (Twitter has convoluted rules that only allow third party apps to have so many users.)

So, odds are Oprah has been using the Surface, forgot to sign up for Tweetro early on, then went to sign up and then was shut down. She was then forced against her will to use the iPad.

Just kidding. She probably uses an iPad to tweet because it’s much better than the Surface.

