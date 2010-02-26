Oprah Sued For Stiffing Fitness Trainers

Not even Oprah can get exercise expertise for free.



The married couple behind Unicus Performance Training are suing the queen of media for breach of contract, alleging that Harpo Productions hired them to create a customised fitness plan for hundreds of employees but never paid up.

NBC Chicago: …when the couple sent an invoice to Harpo, requesting over $63,000 in compensation, they got nothing in return, they say. Instead, Harpo’s General Counsel and Vice President William L. Becker told them their services were “voluntary,” denying that Harpo and Unicus had ever entered a business relationship, says the complaint.

The couple is seeking unspecified damages.

Read more at NBC Chicago.

