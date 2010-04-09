Oprah Starts Nighttime Show On Her OWN Network

Discovery’s David

Oprah Winfrey plans to announce today that she will host an evening show on her new cable network, the Wall Street Journal reports.After a quarter of a century gathering a female audience during the day from her Chicago studio, Oprah’s new evening show will trail the media queen as she tours the world with friends and celebrities.



Oprah’s viewers are devoted to her daytime talk show. But will they stay glued to the network (and will advertisers pay for their eyeballs?).

The Journal investigates:

Ms. Winfrey’s public role in OWN could help it begin nailing down advertising deals. Buyers say that OWN is looking to sign on several major advertisers for multiyear partnerships that would include both advertising and product integrations in shows. The network is asking between $10 million and $15 million for those packages, a person familiar with the matter said. Read more at the Wall Street Journal >

Here is the description of the show, via Discovery’s announcement:

After 25 years and 28,000 guests, Oprah is saying goodbye to “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” but NOT goodbye to what she loves to do. In OPRAH’S NEXT CHAPTER, she’ll have more riveting conversations with the people we all want to hear from, in some very unexpected places. Oprah’s getting untethered from the chairs, opening up her world and taking you with her. From the Taj Mahal to her beloved oak tree, the Great Wall to her own teahouse, it’s a whole new kind of Oprah show. If she can dream it, she’ll do it! This one-hour regular series is produced by Harpo Studios.

