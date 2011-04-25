WATCH: Oprah Says Sorry, But She Won't Be Saving The Soaps

When ABC cancelled soaps “One Life to Live” and “All My Children” a few weeks ago, we called for Oprah Winfrey to save them — and we evidently weren’t alone.



Fans have been pleading with Winfrey to move the programs to her OWN channel.

(For the record, we weren’t recommending Winfrey do so as a favour to the programs — we maintain that soaps, ailing as they may be, could bolster ratings and buzz at OWN.)

Anyway, Winfrey posted a stern YouTube response to the idea, saying that “believe me, if there was a dime left to be made, [soaps would still be on].”

“I will not be taking on the responsibility of trying to revive an institution that indicates the time has come for it to be over,” she concluded.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.