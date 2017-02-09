Oprah reportedly sold a painting for $150 million last year

Oprah Winfrey has undeniably good taste.

The billionaire mogul reportedly sold a painting by Gustav Klimt for a cool $150 million sometime in 2016, according to Bloomberg. The painting was purchased by an unnamed Chinese buyer.

Winfrey purchased the painting, “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II,” for $87.9 million at a Christie’s auction in 2006. The purchase broke a price record for Klimt’s work. It was painted in 1912 and depicts the wife of an industrialist and art patron in Vienna.

Klimt, a 19th-century Austrian painter, is famous for his symbolist style and for being a prominent member of the Vienna Secession movement.

Winfrey anonymously lent the painting to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City in 2014, in a transaction arranged by David Geffen.

The painting is currently on display in the Neue Galerie museum for Austrian and German art, which is owned by the billionaire son of Estée Lauder, Ronald Lauder. It is shown next to its predecessor, the “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.”

The painting Oprah sold was originally found as part of a cache of paintings looted by the Nazis in WWII, and was given back to surviving members of the Bloch-Bauer in 2006.

Oprah is a noted art collector, but she started to offload some of her collection in 2015.

