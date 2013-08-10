Oprah Said A Racist Shop Worker Told Her She Couldn't Afford A Luxury Handbag

A Swiss boutique has apologized to Oprah Winfrey after a worker refused to let her see an expensive handbag.

When Winfrey was in Zurich for Tina Turner’s wedding last month, she saw a $US35,000 Tom Ford handbag and asked a worker to take it out of the case, she told Entertainment Tonight.

But the worker at the at the Trois Pommes boutique told Winfrey that she should look at less expensive bags.

Winfrey says the woman didn’t recognise who she was and attributed the incident to racism.

“‘I left the store but it proves that racism is still an issue,” Winfrey said in her interview.

Winfrey is one of the richest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of $US2.8 billion.

The boutique’s owner apologized for the incident via Swiss newspaper Blick and called it a “misunderstanding” caused by the fact that her worker didn’t speak good English.

