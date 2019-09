Oprah’s emphatic support for Barack Obama may have reached a new level. The all-powerful talk-show host has agreed to sacrifice her personal chef in order to make sure Obama eats right. Of course, Art Smith is only one of three candidates on the Obamas’ chef shortlist, but we bet Oprah’s pulling for him to get the job. Anything for Barack!



