Trump's win is making Oprah reconsider whether she could be president

Oprah Winfrey was pretty sure she could never be president, and then along came President Donald Trump.

In a conversation with the CEO of private equity giant David Rubenstein as part of his Bloomberg TV interview show “The David Rubenstein Show,” Winfrey seemed to realise that Trump’s win in November’s election could make her own run for president feasible.

“I actually never thought that was… I never considered the question even a possibility,” said Winfrey. “I just thought ‘Oh, oh.'”

While the statement relies a lot on inflection, it seems that the recent shift in the political atmosphere makes Winfrey believe that her lack of experience is no longer disqualifying.

“Right, because it’s clear that you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States,” said Rubenstein, seemingly referring to the lack of government experience on Trump’s resume.

“That’s what I thought, I thought ‘I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough’,” said Winfrey. “And now I’m thinking ‘Oh. Oh.'”

It’s no commitment that Winfrey will run — far from it — but given the unexpected political outcomes of the past year, you never know.

Currently, Oprah is running her network OWN and is a major investor in Weight Watchers, which beat on its quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

