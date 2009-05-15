Oprah Reaches 1 Million Twitter Followers In Less Than A Month

That was fast: Less than a month after joining Twitter and sending her first tweet, Oprah Winfrey has reached 1 million followers. Efficiently, too: She’s only sent 42 tweets so far. (All via the Web. What, no iPhone?)



No fanfare this time, unlike a month ago, when Ashton Kutcher beat CNN to be the first with 1 million followers. Kutcher now has 1.74 million followers, suggesting he’ll reach 2 million sometime in the next 10 days. CNN’s account has 1.46 million followers.

A lot of this is by design — on Twitter’s behalf. Oprah is one of the service’s recommended personalities for new users to follow.

