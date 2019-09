Oprah Winfrey tweeted a photo from inside her new Los Angeles office at OWN on Thursday, saying “Here I am “CEO-ing” in my new office at OWN in LA!!”



And it looks…pretty bare.

OWN’s new CEO is keeping it simple with bare white walls, desk lamp, and some flowers.

Less is more?

Photo: Twitpic

(via @HuffPostMedia)

