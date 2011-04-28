OPRAH ASKS OBAMA: Why Did You Wait So Long To Release The Birth Certificate?

In case you were wondering whether yesterday could get any more surreal, the answer is: yes.



After his birth certificate presser where he scolded the press and called Donald Trump a “carnival barker” President and Mrs. Obama got on a plane to Chicago to go do the Oprah Winfrey show.

But if they were hoping for a birther pass from their most high profile supporter they were mislead.

Oprah jumped right into the Birther fray and asked Obama why he had waited so long to release his birth certificate.

“When it first came up were you thinking ‘I hope I was born here’?” In a word: no.

The full interview will air May 2. Video below.



